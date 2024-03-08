John Gilbert Pardue, 91, of Statesville, passed away on March 8, 2024, at the Salisbury Veterans State Home.

He was born August 10, 1932, to the late Sherman Pardue and Ina Pardue. He was a Front Street Baptist Church Statesville member and served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his wife, Doris Laws Pardue; a son, John Michael Pardue of Statesville; a daughter, Tracy Darlene Pardue of the home; a brother, Bill Pardue of Statesville; a sister, Shirley Pardue of Statesville.

Dr. Robert Jackson will conduct a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Iredell Memorial Gardens with full military rites. There will be no formal visitation.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Pardue Family.