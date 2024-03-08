Nancy Joann Sturgis Riffey, 79, passed away peacefully at her home on March 8, 2024, in Hiddenite.

She was born to the late Woodrow Wilson and Mary Joe Scarboro Sturgis on January 12, 1945, in Havre de Grace, Maryland. During her working career, she was a cook at McDonald’s for over 30 years. Mrs. Riffey was a member of Carsons Run Baptist Church in Aberdeen, Maryland.

Those left to cherish the memories of Nancy include five daughters, Tina Riffey, Christina Billings, Linda Billings, Theresa Murphy, and Pamela Riffey; a son, George Riffey Jr.; and a sister, Skippy Richardson.

A visitation will be held at Harkins Funeral Home in Delta, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Harkins Funeral Home in Delta, Pennsylvania, on March 13, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Paul Cole will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dublin Southern Cemetery in Dublin, Maryland.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to the American Heart Association at PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

