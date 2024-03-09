Arthur Mason Kerley, 54, of Statesville, passed away on March 9, 2024, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 20, 1969, to the late Everette Kerley and Reba Honaker Kerley.

Survivors include two sons, Justin Crisp of Hickory, and Ryan Troutman of Statesville; long-time significant other, Tabitha Holdren; and bonus children, Xavier Oliver, Cameron Oliver, and Ethan Holdren.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Kerley Family.