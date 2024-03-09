Christine Barnes St. Clair, 80, of Taylorsville, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory.

Christine was born October 13, 1943, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Paul Barnes and Leah White Barnes.

Christine began her working career with Harris Teeter as a front-end manager and retired from there after 28 years. Later, she worked for the Alexander County School System in the cafeteria for a number of years. She was a faithful member of Little River Baptist Church. She was a hard worker and loved working in her yard. She was a loving wife and was devoted to her children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband of 27 years, Larry St. Clair; her daughter, Andrea Gant (Tally) of Taylorsville; her son, Andy Benfield of Taylorsville; her step-son, Aaron St. Clair of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Allison Brown (Jeremy), Taylor Gant, Elijah Campbell, Destyni Benfield, and Max Benfield; a number of step-grandchildren; and her brother, James Barnes (Joann).

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Little River Baptist Church. Pastor Keith Bowman will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Christine Barnes St. Clair.