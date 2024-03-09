Regina Dawn Hodges Waller, 42, of Hickory, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at her home.

She was born May 3, 1981, in Rowan County, the daughter of Vicky Poole Hodges and the late Thomas Hodges.

She worked for Wells Fargo as a manager for 14 years and, later, as a manager for First Horizon. She was part of Leadership Catawba, served as President for Hickory Sunrise Rotary, Co-chair of Women’s Initiative, and was a graduate of the NC School of Banking 2023. She loved to spend her time with her family, and dogs, reading, and riding her motorcycle. She was an avid music enthusiast and known for her benevolent personality. She was a ray of sunshine to many.

Including her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Miller.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband, Travis “TJ” Waller of the home; her daughter, Kaitlyn “Paige” Hodges of the home; and her brothers, Kelly Miller (Karen) of Catawba County, and Jeff Hodges (Hannah) of Rowan County.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Ebenezer Church of Mt. Ulla, 8425 NC-801, Mt. Ulla, NC 28125.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ebenezer Church of Mt. Ulla, 8425 NC-801, Mt. Ulla, NC 28125.

