County Manager resigns, going back to previous job

During a closed session of the March 4 meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners, County Manager Shane Fox announced his resignation.

Fox, who began duties in Alexander County on June 8, 2023, stated personal reasons for his resignation. He will serve a 60-day notice to complete the 2024-2025 budget process and to allow the county time to find an interim manager.

Fox will be returning to serve as Town Manager in Blowing Rock, where he served for four years prior to his service in Alexander County. The Blowing Rock Town Council formally approved his appointment at its March 12 meeting.

“First, I want everyone to know that I have truly enjoyed serving as manager in Alexander County. I sincerely appreciate the Board of Commissioners for placing their trust in me. I truly believe we have accomplished a great deal during my time here,” Fox stated. “Leaving Alexander County is not an easy decision, but I believe it is the right decision for me and my family at this point in my life.”

Alexander County Board of Commissioners Chairman Josh Lail said, “Of course, we are saddened to hear of Shane’s resignation. He has been a great leader for Alexander County Government and we have made some great progress. We will continue to move forward with the budget process and county projects – business as usual – as we begin efforts to hire an interim county manager.”

Due to the housing market, Fox said he could not locate property in Alexander County to which his family could relocate before the start of the school year, so they continued to reside in Blowing Rock while he worked in Alexander County.

“Never would I have envisioned this departure when I accepted the job in Alexander County, but I feel that I must do what is in the best interests of my family,” Fox said. “I want to emphasize that the commissioners, department heads, and staff in Alexander County are top-notch, and I have nothing but good things to say about them.”

Fox continued, “The next manager of Alexander County will find a set of county commissioners who work well together to accomplish what is in the best interest of the county. The next manager will also work with staff who come to work each day to make a positive difference in the lives of the citizens and stakeholders of Alexander County. I will truly miss the people and staff the most of all, and wish everyone the very best of luck moving forward.”

Fox’s last day as Alexander County Manager will be April 30.