Ilease Seagle Elmore, 85, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at her home in Alexander County.

She was born to the late Tom and Eunice Seagle on Friday, September 9, 1938, in Catawba County. Ilease was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family. Ilease loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Joe Elmore, nine siblings, a grandson, and a great-grandson.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ilease include her daughters, Pat Johnson (Van), Diane Paige (Ken), and JoAnn Smith (Thomas); four siblings; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Lebanon Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Elmore will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Watts-Bumgarner Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Jolly and Noah Jolly will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church, 70 Mt. Olive Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Alexander Hospice for their care of their mother.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

