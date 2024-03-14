Lorei Hodges Carson passed away in her sleep in the early morning of March 14, 2024.

Lorei was the first born of Joan and Lamont Hodges on September 1, 1959, in Bozeman, Montana. She married in 1981 and soon had a son, Steven Carson, in 1984, and in 1990, a daughter, Kasey Carson Caldwell.

She is survived by three siblings, Allan Hodges of Taylorsville, Vaughan Hodges of Ennis, Montana, and Leslie Hodges of Mt. Joy, Pennsylvania.

As per Lorei’s request, no services are being held.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.