Dorothy May Collier Knight, 91, of Lincolnton, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Cardinal Care in Lincolnton.

Dorothy was born September 29, 1932, in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Ethel Collier. During her working career, she was a secretary with CVCC. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, she was active for the majority of her life in the full-time ministry.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughter, Sheryl Wescott of Sewell, New Jersey; and her son, George Wescott of Mantua, New Jersey.

No services are planned at this time.

