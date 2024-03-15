Jeffrey Lynn Jackson, 66, of Conover, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Jeff was a 1976 graduate of Hudson High School, a 2008 graduate of Gardner-Webb University, and a 2010 graduate of Mountain State University.

Jeff began his career with the NC Highway Patrol in 1977 and retired from the Conover Police Department in 2010 with 33 years of service in law enforcement. He taught the D.A.R.E. Program at Shuford Elementary School in Conover from 1990 to 1997.

Being a police officer was all Jeff ever wanted to be and he was inspired by his dad when he was a deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department. Many Caldwell County deputies visited Jeff’s childhood home and Jeff knew from a very young age he wanted to be a police officer.

After Jeff retired from the Conover Police Department, he worked for Catawba Valley Community College as a GED Instructor at the Alexander Correctional Facility in Taylorsville. In 2019, Jeff returned to the NC Highway Patrol as a Weigh Station Operator on I-40 in Statesville. He was proud to work for the Highway Patrol again. He said he started his career with the Patrol and he would end his career with the Patrol.

During his tenure with the Conover Police Department, he was an instructor for many law enforcement classes and for Basic Law Enforcement Training at Catawba Valley Community College. He also obtained many law enforcement certifications over the years. He loved the City of Conover but, more importantly, he loved the people of Conover.

Jeff was a member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Conover. Over the years, he worked with the Youth Group, helped with the annual Brotherhood BBQ, volunteered at the Corner Table, and was an Usher. His favorite Bible verse was “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.” (Matthew 25:40). He was always looking for ways to help others. Even in death, he continues to help others as Jeff was an organ donor.

In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing with his dad, serving in the Civil Air Patrol in Lenoir with his dad, golf, and competition shooting. In his later years, he enjoyed listening to bluegrass, country, and gospel music. His favorite group was the Oak Ridge Boys.

Jeff was the son of the late James Lynn Roe Jackson and Betty Bodenhamer Jackson of Hudson.

In addition to Jeff’s parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Milton and Vela Sipe Jackson of Taylorsville; his maternal grandparents, Clyde and Ruth Greene Bodenhamer of Hudson; his brother-in-law, Coy Long of Hudson; his father-in-law, Gary Paige of Taylorsville; and his brother-in-law, Jonathan Paige of Taylorsville.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 33 years, Elizabeth Paige Jackson; his sister, Annette Jackson Long of Hudson; his nephew, Billy Long of Hudson; his niece, Susan Long Green of Huntington Beach, California; cousins, Randy Bodenhamer of Woodstock, Georgia, Greg Bodenhamer of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and Charlene Garland of Blair, Virginia; and his mother-in-law, Norma Richey Paige of Taylorsville along with his wife’s extended family who loved him dearly. He is also survived by his rescue dogs, Ella Mae and Cam.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Trinity Reformed Church of Christ in Conover. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., at Trinity Reformed Church of Christ in Conover. Inurnment will be conducted at a later date at Antioch Baptist Church in Taylorsville (the church where Jeff and Elizabeth were married).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Trinity Reformed Church of Christ at 217 2nd Avenue NE, Conover, NC 28613; or the Humane Society of Catawba County at PO Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.

The family asks you to consider doing an act of kindness for someone else to honor Jeff’s life.

