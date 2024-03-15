Timothy Kevin Yarbrough, 68, passed away on March 15, 2024, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. He was a Preacher, Chaplain with Twisted Covenant, and retired from CommScope.

He was born December 17, 1955, to Edgar Robert Yarbrough of Statesville, and the late Shirley Campbell Yarbrough.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Kathy Tomlin Yarbrough; four daughters, Leah Erwin of Weaverville, Rachel Merwin of Leicester, Misty Keiger of Troutman, and Kristy Money of Troutman; a brother, Kenn Yarbrough Glendora of Statesville; and two sisters, Terri Bias of Winston-Salem, and Phyllis Gillespie of North Wilkesboro.

A celebration of life will be held at Western Avenue Baptist Church on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 2 p.m., conducted by Rev. Jeff Spry. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Yarbrough Family.