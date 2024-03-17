Janie Stikeleather Mitchell, 87, of Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Janie was born December 8, 1936, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late W. R. “Cricket” Stikeleather and Minnie Estelle Pennell Stikeleather.

Janie worked for Bassett Furniture as a seamstress for 34 years and was a member of White Plains Baptist Church. She was an avid baker, well known for her delicious cakes. She enjoyed yard work.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Perry Mitchell; her daughter, Laura Mitchell Gillispie; her sisters, Ethel Stikeleather and Wilma S. Stewart; a brother, Harold Stikeleather; and a nephew, Randy Stikeleather.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her son-in-law, Doug Gillispie of Hiddenite; her brother, Paul Stikeleather (Gladys) of Hiddenite; and a niece, Meletia Wike (Gilbert) of Taylorsville.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at White Plains Baptist Church. Pastor Jarred Moody will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Janie Stikeleather Mitchell.