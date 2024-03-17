Lisa (Alicia) Byrd Murphy passed away on the morning of March 17, 2024. She was born in Marion, Virginia, on July 11, 1956, to the late Charles Glenn and Mary Lou Byrd.

She is survived and remembered by her husband of 40 years, Jerry; her son, Wesley; her older brother, Larry Byrd; and her older sister, Marcia Medlin.

Lisa lived a life of service, working as a social worker with children throughout her career and as a youth minister at her church in High Point.

We invite those who shared the joy of knowing Lisa to a celebration of life visitation at Alexander Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and a graveside service at Taylorsville City Cemetery on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Baptist Children’s Homes of Caldwell County.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.