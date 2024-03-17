Tracy Ray Pennell, 58, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.

Tracy was born May 16, 1965, in Catawba County, the son of the late Billy Ray Pennell and Paulette Fagen Clark.

He worked for Hickory Saw and Tool for over 20 years and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed being outside and loved anything to do with muscle car racing, hot rods, and anything to do with cars.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Brackens.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his daughter, Ashleigh Gilbert (Michael Blair) of Hiddenite; his son, Jody Pennell of Hiddenite; his brother, Paul Pennell of Statesville; and his nephew, Gunner David Ray Renfro Pennell.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Tracy Ray Pennell.