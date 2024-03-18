Town Manager sought, Wike to return to Public Works role

By MICAH HENRY

The Taylorsville Town Council is seeking an interim Town Manager, following the recent decision of Town Manager Aaron Wike to return to his position as Public Works Director for the town. Wike has officially held the Town Manager position since October 3, 2023, after having first been appointed as the interim Town Manager on April 19, 2023.

On Monday, March 18, 2024, the Council held a special called meeting at Mayor George Holleman’s request. The Council unanimously voted in favor of seeking the assistance of the N.C. League of

Municipalities to find an interim town manager. The Council authorized Mayor Holleman to contact the League, which can provide one name suggested from its limited pool of retired and former town managers.

Town Clerk Yolanda Prince noted during the meeting that she had spoken last week to the League representative, Ms. Lou Bunch, Senior Municipal Human Resources Consultant. Ms. Bunch indicated that the process takes typically ten days to two weeks to suggest a name.

The League coordinates the initial contact between the Town and the interested interim manager candidate. All further discussions are then held between the Town officials and that candidate.

Mayor Holleman noted that the former Town Manager of Hudson might be able to come and interview with the Council.

After this agenda item, the meeting was adjourned.