The Alexander County Board of Commissioners is planning a special called closed session meeting on Thursday, March 21, at 6:00 p.m. in the Administration Building lower level conference room pursuant to N.C.G.S. 143-318.11(a)(5 & 6) to discuss contractual and personnel issues. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the naming of an Interim County Manager; therefore, there is potential for action upon returning to open session.