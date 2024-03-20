DeVante Milik Clark, 27, of Hiddenite, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

DeVante was born January 26, 1997, in Iredell County, the son of the late Robert Maurice Clark and Julie Little Clark of Hiddenite.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his children, Sylas Milik Clark and Emberly Nicole Clark of the home; brother, Tevin Clark; and sister, Rekeil Clark of Hiddenite; maternal grandfather, Vernon Burpee Little Jr. of Hiddenite.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 3 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by Rev. Eddie Jolly and Rev. Wesley Hammer. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Clark Family.