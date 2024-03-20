HELP WANTED

************

JOB OPPORTUNITY – Age 55+ HCH is in search of four cheerful persons, 55+ years of age, with servants’ hearts to work 20 hours per week at the Hiddenite Community Helpers Food Pantry. Individuals must be able to stock food and other grocery items (requiring reaching, bending, stretching, picking up and carrying boxes of food), assist clients with shopping, maintain public areas, stockrooms and restrooms (involving sweeping, mopping and general housekeeping). Computer skills and forklift skills are a big plus, but not necessarily in the same employee. Required hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:00-6:00 pm. The other twelve hours are flexible. Employees will be working for and paid by a Federal (SCSEP) Program (not by the Pantry), but under the direction of the Pantry. You may apply by calling 828-438-6255, press 0, and ask for SCSEP (Work Inclusion) Program. If you have trouble applying, but are interested, contact Judy Wilson 828-320-5269.