Kevin Thomas Bentley, 48, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Forsyth County.

He was born on Wednesday, June 18, 1975, to Lanie Starnes Bentley and the late Stephen Thomas Bentley in Catawba County. Mr. Bentley was the owner/operator of K/B Heating & Air and he loved his work.

Kevin was a member of Fountain of Life Worship Center of Conover. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, racing, and riding side-by-sides. Kevin never met a stranger and loved being able to spend time with his family and friends.

Including his dad, he was preceded in death by his fur baby, Molly.

Those left to cherish the memories of Kevin include his wife of 13 years, Holly Woodring Bentley; mother, Mom Bentley; sister, Shellie Bentley Hubbard (Jordan); fur baby, Dolly; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Fountain of Life Worship Center of Conover from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Fountain of Life Worship Center of Conover at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Bentley Family Cemetery. Pastor James Cooke Jr. and Pastor Mike Allen will officiate.

Brian Sipe, Chad Mackie, Justin McLean, Brandon Isenhour, David Taylor, Greg Carpenter, Daniel Oxentine, Chad Stone, and Larry Elder will serve as pallbearers.

The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to Fountain of Life Worship Center of Conover, 2309 Emmanuel Church Road, Conover, NC 28613.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

