Larry Dean Walker, 80, passed away peacefully with his children and grandchildren by his bedside on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Iredell County.

He was born to the late Elbert and Emily Crater Walker in Iredell County on Friday, December 31, 1943. During his working career, he worked for Flav-O-Rich as a milk truck driver. Larry was a member of Hiddenite United Methodist Church and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, hunting, and playing horseshoes. Often, you would see him sitting on the porch or working in his garden. Larry loved his family and grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jettie Elizabeth Walker, two sisters, and six brothers.

Those left to cherish the memories of Larry include his children, Gene Walker (Lisa), Ranae Walker, and Laurie Pishner (Brian); grandchildren, Jacob Walker (Anna Beth), Joshua Walker (Katie), Sarah Walker, Landon Caldwell (Chrystine), and Emily Yoder (Travis); great-grandchildren, Shayley Yoder and Madison Walker; god-child, Emory Wilfong; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Alexander Funeral Service from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 4:00 p.m. Pastor Joshua Walker will officiate. Inurnment will be with the family.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Loaves and Fishes Ministry, c/o Rachel Mecimore, 862 Silas Deal Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

