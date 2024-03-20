LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S AND RESIDENT PROCESS AGENT’S NOTICE

Jamie Henderson Harrington, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ruby Evelyn Harris Sain, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, and jamie Henderson Harrington as Executor of said Estate being a resident of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a non-resident of the State of North Carolina, has duly appointed Mark T. Davis, Attorney, as Resident Process Agent for claims filed against the Estate and this Notice is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the Resident Process Agent, Mark T. Davis, on or before the 19th day of June, 2024, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery, anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of March, 2024.

JAMIE HENDERSON HARRINGTON

c/o Mark T. Davis

Resident Process Agent

441 Main Ave. Dr., Suite 2

P.O. Box 1087

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr10-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executors of the estate of Wilma Marshall Bentley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of March, 2024.

MARSHA BENTLEY WHITE

2961 Goble Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

ALAN DALE BENTLEY

5457 NC Hwy. 16 N

Taylorsville, NC 28681

co-executor

apr10-24p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 24 CvD 95

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Lynn A. Millsaps, a/k/a Lynn Allen Millsaps, Garry Lewis Beckham, Unknown Spouse of Garry Lewis Beckham, Tommy Beckham, a/k/a Thomas Franklin Beckham III, Unknown Spouse of Tommy Beckham, Karen Millsaps Blendowski, Unknown Spouse of Karen Millsaps Blendowski, Donna Louise Beckham Bost, Unknown Spouse of Donna Louise Beckham Bost, Carolyn Diane Beckham Bouchard, Unknown Spouse of Carolyn Diane Beckham Bouchard, Linda Stikeleather Carelock, Unknown Spouse of Linda Stikeleather Carelock, Amanda Millsaps Holman, Unknown Spouse of Amanda Millsaps Holman, Paula Lunsford, Unknown Spouse of Paula Lunsford, Judy Beckham Miller, Unknown Spouse of Judy Beckham Miller, Alicia Millsaps, a/k/a Alicia Marcus, Unknown Spouse of Alicia Millsaps, Jackie Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Jackie Millsaps, Jeff Millsaps, a/k/a Jeffrey G. Millsaps, a/k/a Jeffery G. Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Jeff Millsaps, Gail Marie Barnes Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Gail Marie Barnes Millsaps, Unknown Heirs at Law of Lamar Millsaps, William Perry Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of William Perry Millsaps, William W. Millsaps, a/k/a William Weisner Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of William W. Millsaps, Sherry Beckham Rosler, Unknown Spouse of Sherry Beckham Rosler, Unknown Heirs at Law of Pamela Faye Millsaps Sharpe, Hilda Beckham Shaver, Unknown Spouse of Hilda Beckham Shaver, April Millsaps Sherrill, Unknown Spouse of April Millsaps Sherrill, Susan T. Tharpe, a/k/a Susan Tsumas Tharpe, Unknown Spouse of Susan T. Tharpe, James A. Tsumas, Jr., a/k/a James Allen Tsumas, Jr., Unknown Spouse of James A. Tsumas, Jr., Suzette Carelock Barker, Unknown Spouse of Suzette Carelock Barker, Audrey Janette Millsaps James, a/k/a Janette James, Unknown Spouse of Audrey Janette Millsaps James, Karen Carelock Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Karen Carelock Millsaps

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Lynn A. Millsaps, a/k/a Lynn Allen Millsaps, Garry Lewis Beckham, Unknown Spouse of Garry Lewis Beckham, Tommy Beckham, a/k/a Thomas Franklin Beckham III, Unknown Spouse of Tommy Beckham, Karen Millsaps Blendowski, Unknown Spouse of Karen Millsaps Blendowski, Donna Louise Beckham Bost, Unknown Spouse of Donna Louise Beckham Bost, Carolyn Diane Beckham Bouchard, Unknown Spouse of Carolyn Diane Beckham Bouchard, Linda Stikeleather Carelock, Unknown Spouse of Linda Stikeleather Carelock, Amanda Millsaps Holman, Unknown Spouse of Amanda Millsaps Holman, Paula Lunsford, Unknown Spouse of Paula Lunsford, Judy Beckham Miller, Unknown Spouse of Judy Beckham Miller, Alicia Millsaps, a/k/a Alicia Marcus, Unknown Spouse of Alicia Millsaps, Jackie Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Jackie Millsaps, Jeff Millsaps, a/k/a Jeffrey G. Millsaps, a/k/a Jeffery G. Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Jeff Millsaps, Gail Marie Barnes Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Gail Marie Barnes Millsaps, Unknown Heirs at Law of Lamar Millsaps, William Perry Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of William Perry Millsaps, William W. Millsaps, a/k/a William Weisner Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of William W. Millsaps, Sherry Beckham Rosler, Unknown Spouse of Sherry Beckham Rosler, Unknown Heirs at Law of Pamela Faye Millsaps Sharpe, Hilda Beckham Shaver, Unknown Spouse of Hilda Beckham Shaver, April Millsaps Sherrill, Unknown Spouse of April Millsaps Sherrill, Susan T. Tharpe, a/k/a Susan Tsumas Tharpe, Unknown Spouse of Susan T. Tharpe, James A. Tsumas, Jr., a/k/a James Allen Tsumas, Jr., Unknown Spouse of James A. Tsumas, Jr., Suzette Carelock Barker, Unknown Spouse of Suzette Carelock Barker, Audrey Janette Millsaps James, a/k/a Janette James, Unknown Spouse of Audrey Janette Millsaps James, Karen Carelock Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Karen Carelock Millsaps

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Beginning on a mulberry at the head of a branch and runs N. 25 1/2 deg E. 21 3/4 poles to a poplar; thence N. 47 1/2 deg E. 20 1/2 poles to an iron stake, Mrs. T. F. Beckham’s corner in Bill Lackey’s line; thence S. 29 deg E. 8 3/4 poles to an iron pin, A. S. Beckham’s corner; thence S. 14 1/2 E. 35 3/4 poles to a stake in center of road; thence S. 11 deg E. 7 poles and 11 feet to a stake in Overcash’s line; thence S. 73 deg W. 48 poles and 18 links to a stake in the center of the branch; thence N. 11 1/2 deg E. 16 poles 10’ 6” to a stake in the branch; thence N. 19 deg E. 15 1/2 poles to the beginning, containing 10.2 acres more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

1. That portion thereof included in Parcel ID #0000396, Alexander County Tax Office, and as depicted in the Alexander County GIS system; and

2. All of that 3.403 acre parcel shown on the plat entitled “Property to be Acquired from Lynn A. Millsaps,” said plat recorded in Plat Book 11, Page 237, Alexander County Registry.

Together with and subject to easements, restrictions, water rights and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0000395, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 7386 NC Hwy 90 E

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than April 30, 2024 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of March 8, 2024.

Sarah E.G. Pilon

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

apr3-24c

************

19 SP 120

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Tammy C. Reese and John Edward Honeycutt, dated March 9, 2018, recorded on March 9, 2018, in Book 606, Page 1193 of the Alexander County Public Registry conveying certain real property in Alexander County to John B. Third, Trustee, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., as nominee for Movement Mortgage, LLC.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on March 26, 2024, at 11:00 AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

BEING ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT #3, CONTAINING 4.00 ACRES, ACCORDING TO A PLAT ENTITLED “JULIA FLORENCE GWALTNEY ESTATE” AS SURVEYED BY FOX SURVEYING COMPANY, P.C., DATED SEPTEMBER 21, 2005, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 10, PAGE 51, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR GREATER CERTAINTY OF DESCRIPTION.

THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO THOSE CERTAIN RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS RECORDED IN BOOK 490 AT PAGE 169, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY. Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record. Said property is commonly known as 1088 Ramie Mitchell Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636; Parcel ID: 0011391 A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, PLLC, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. Pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.30, if the highest bidder at the sale, resale, or any upset bidder fails to comply with its bid upon the tender of a deed for the real property, or after a bona fide attempt to tender such a deed, the clerk of superior court may, upon motion, enter an order authorizing a resale of the real property. The defaulting bidder at any sale or resale or any defaulting upset bidder is liable for the bid made, and in case a resale is had because of such default, shall remain liable to the extent that the final sale price is less than the bid plus all the costs of any resale. Any deposit or compliance bond made by the defaulting bidder shall secure payment of the amount, if any, for which the defaulting bidder remains liable under N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.30. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED. Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to any and all superior liens, including taxes and special assessments. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Tammy C. Reese and John Edward Honeycutt. An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.29, in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination [N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.16(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Cape Fear Trustee Services, LLC,

Substitute Trustee, Attorney Aaron Seagroves, NCSB No. 50979

Matthew Cogswell, NCSB No. 58827

5550 77 Center Drive, Suite 100 Charlotte, NC 28217

PHONE: 980-201-3840 File No.: 22-51272 59810

mar20-24c

************

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

23SP91

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY RICHARD WILLIAM DICKSON AND ANGELA EARP DICKSON DATED NOVEMBER 29, 2018 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 613 AT PAGE 244 AND MODIFIED BY AGREEMENT RECORDED SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 IN BOOK 656, PAGE 1101 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

*102.19-108339.FC02.202*

19-108339

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 10:00AM on March 29, 2024, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Richard William Dickson and Angela Earp Dickson, dated November 29, 2018 to secure the original principal amount of $89,351.00, and recorded in Book 613 at Page 244 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 111 Ben Thompson Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tax Parcel ID: 0006581 & 0006580

Present Record Owners: Richard William Dickson and Angela Earp Dickson

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Richard William Dickson and Angela Earp Dickson.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is March 11, 2024.

Jason K. Purser, NCSB# 28031

Aaron Gavin, NCSB# 59503

Attorney for LLG Trustee, LLC, Substitute Trustee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

(704) 333-8156 Fax

www.LOGS.com

notice

mar20-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Cary Michael Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of March, 2024.

STONY MICHAEL DAVIS

3636 Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr3-24c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Richard Logan Chapman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of March, 2024.

MANDY TASHANNA CHAPMAN MAYS

300 Grapes Grove Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr3-24p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, CABARRUS COUNTY

IN THE CIVIL DISTRICT COURT

Felicia Nicole Cox v.

Kenneth Wayne Cox,

24 CVD 112

To Kenneth Wayne Cox:

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Divorce. You are required to make a defense to such pleading not later than April 15, 2024 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This the 6th day of March, 2024.

Benjamin W. Baucom,

Attorney for the Plaintiff, 49 Union Street N., Concord, NC 28025

notice

mar20-24p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Joanne Fox Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of February, 2024.

HAROLD EDWARD LOWE, JR.

1000-H Liberty Arms Ct.

Thomasville, NC 27360

executor

mar27-24p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Coleen Hendren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of February, 2024.

TERESA H. BROWN

242 Six Springs Ridge

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

executor

mar27-24p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Titus Cordos, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of February, 2024.

ALEXANDRU TEOFIL SABO

149 Secretariat Lane

Mooresville, NC 28117

executor

mar27-24p

************

Notice to Creditors

Estate of Jason Perry

File No. 24-E-000018

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Jason Perry, deceased, of Alexander County, NC, are notified to exhibit the same to the undersigned on or before May 28, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment.

This the 28th day of February, 2024.

Jeanne Perry

C/O Capital City Estate Planning

PO Box 747

Wendell, NC 27591

notice

mar20-24c

************

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Frances Duncan late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before May 28th, 2024, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 28th of February 2024.

Donna Bowman, Executor

ESTATE OF FRANCES DUNCAN

68 Cedar Forest Loop

Hickory, NC 28601

Susannah L. Brown, Attorney

ESTATE OF FRANCES DUNCAN

430 1st Ave. NW

Hickory, NC 28601

notice

mar20-24c

************

NOTICE

The Undersigned, Michael Thomas Seibeck, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of MARGARET MARY SEIBECK, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, May 31, 2024, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.

This the 28th day of February, 2024.

Daniel G. Christian

Attorney for the Estate of Margaret Mary Seibeck

PO Box 2244

Hickory, NC 28603

828-322-1105

notice

mar20-24c

************

NOTICE

The Undersigned, Rodney Colton White and Christopher Lee White, having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of DENNIS ALVIN WHITE, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, May 31, 2024, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.

This the 28th day of February, 2024.

Daniel G. Christian

Attorney for the Estate of Dennis Alvin White

PO Box 2244

Hickory NC 28603

828-322-1105

notice

mar20-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Carol Conder Caldwell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of February, 2024.

ASHLEY S. WRIGHT

345 Cook Lane

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

mar20-24p