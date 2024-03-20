Suspect arrested in larceny at Bethlehem business

A suspect has been identified and arrested following a break-in at a Bethlehem business, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell.

On March 18, 2024, Ace Hardware in Bethlehem reported a break in and larceny of lawn care equipment. During the investigation, Dustin Mark Bryson, age 40, was developed as a suspect through the Flock Safety Cameras. Bryson was located in Catawba County and arrested. Deputies and investigators served a search warrant for the vehicle and located all of the stolen property.

Dustin Mark Bryson was charged with Felony Breaking and/or Entering, Felony Larceny after Break/Enter, Felony Possession of Burglary Tools, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bryson is currently held in the Alexander County Detention Center with no bond, due to him being out on bond with other charges.