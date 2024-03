A Joint Work Session of the Alexander County Board of Education and Alexander County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Thursday, March 28, 2024, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Alexander Central Auditorium.

A link for viewing the work session will be available on Thursday on the school system website at www.alexander.k12.nc.us.

The purpose of the work session is to discuss the 2024-25 school year budget.