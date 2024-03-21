Faulkenberry named Interim Alexander County Manager

Ben Faulkenberry, County Attorney for Alexander, has been named Interim County Manager following a unanimous vote at a special called meeting of the County Commissioners on Thursday evening, March 21, 2024.

Faulkenberry will serve as the interim effective May 1 as current County Manager Shane Fox resigns to take his former position as Town Manager for Blowing Rock.

At the same meeting, the Board of Commissioners also voted unanimously to appoint the Western Piedmont Council of Governments to receive and review applications to find candidates to permanently fill the County Manager role. They hope to fill the role by August 2024.

A native of Alexander County, Faulkenberry is a 2003 graduate of Alexander Central High School. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2007 and graduated from the Elon University School of Law in 2011. Faulkenberry served as a prosecutor for the North Carolina Courts system for 10 years in Iredell, Catawba, and Alexander counties. He was appointed County Attorney in August 2022.