Hiddenite man dies in collision Mar. 20

A Hiddenite man suffered fatal injuries in a collision this week.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on Kirby Lackey Road near Shew Road. A 2007 Honda motorcycle was traveling northeast on Kirby Lackey Road when the driver lost control and was struck by a 1999 Ford Expedition traveling in the opposite direction, according to Master Trooper Christopher M. Casey, of the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the motorcycle, Devante Milik Clark, 27, of Hiddenite, was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Trooper Casey said the driver of the Expedition, Derek Lynn Sexton, 45, of Statesville, was not injured.

The initial investigation indicates excessive speed to be the contributing factor in the collision. During the on-scene investigation, the roadway was closed in the area for approximately two hours. No charges will be filed in this case, the Trooper related.