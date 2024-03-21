Kirt Donald Millsaps, 87, of Statesville, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Gordon Hospice House.

Kirt was born on February 14, 1937, in Alexander County, to the late James Otto Millsaps and Ella Harrington Millsaps. Kirt graduated from Hiddenite High School and on October 25, 1958, he married his wife of 61 years, Nelda Lee Fox Millsaps, who passed away on July 11, 2020.

Kirt worked for Southern Fasteners as a foreman and helped start up plants in Puerto Rico and Tennessee before retiring after 35 years of service. Later, he went to work for the Iredell Statesville School System as a custodian for North Iredell Middle School. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed fishing, and would fix anything and everything for his neighbors.

In addition to his wife and parents, Kirt was preceded in death by his two sisters, China Millsaps and Agnes Millsaps, and a brother, Jimmy Millsaps.

Those left to cherish his memories include his two sons, Kent D. Millsaps (Melody) of Monroe, and Brent L. Millsaps (Lisa) of Statesville; his grandson, Tristan Millsaps; his four sisters, Loree Childers of Taylorsville, Eva Coley of Stony Point, Carol Gwaltney of Hiddenite, and Hilda Gwaltney (J.D.) of Hiddenite; a brother, Dale Millsaps of Hiddenite; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, at Hams Grove Baptist Church with Rev. James Bumgarner and Rev. Keith Childers officiating. The family will meet with friends prior to the service from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; and Hams Grove Baptist Church, 202 Hams Grove Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.