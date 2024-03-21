Richard Dale Smith, 68, of Taylorsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 21, 2024, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Richard was born August 20, 1955, in Alexander County, the son of the late Harold Junior Smith and Mary Ann Mayberry Smith McAlpin.

His employment in life was varied, from driving a delivery truck to operating a convenience store. Richard was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed yardwork, flowers, and music. He loved to go to the beach.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Smith, and a nephew, Ethan Jonas.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sisters, Joy Billings (Allen) of Taylorsville, Susan Starnes of Taylorsville, Angela Johnson of Taylorsville, and Darlene Jonas (Mitchell) of Granite Falls; his nieces, Tiphanie Billings, Ashley Pope, and Candace Johnson; his nephews, Christopher Starnes, Christian Jonas, Chase Johnson, Isaac Jonas, Stacey Pope, and Elisha Jonas; and great-nieces, Mikayla Nall, Skayler Billings, and Addie Johnson.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Stephen Dagenhart will officiate. Burial will follow in the Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Gideons.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

