Michael Steve Fox, 74, of Creston, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his family, on Friday, March 22, 2024.

He was born to the late Carl James Fox and Hattie Bell Bentley Fox on June 29, 1949. Michael retired from Duke Power after many years of service.

Those left to cherish the memories of Michael include his children, Greg Fox, Michelle Laws, and Sherry Crotts, all of Taylorsville; and a brother, Marshall Fox of Creston.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2024, at Rocky Face Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2024, at Rocky Face Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Ryan Hodges will officiate.

The family will accept flowers.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.