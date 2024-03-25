Murder charged in shooting, man arrested, woman sought



A Newton man is dead following a shooting in Hiddenite this week.

On Monday, March 25, 2024, at around 1:30 a.m., Alexander County 911 received a call of a shooting at 295 Old Mountain Village Dr. in Hiddenite, according to Sheriff Chad Pennell.

Officers arrived and cleared the scene to find one victim with a single gunshot wound to his chest. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Alexander County EMS, and Hiddenite Fire Department all responded to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as Pang Vueyee, A/M, age 33 of Newton. The victim had been staying at 295 Old Mountain Village Dr. in Hiddenite, the Sheriff stated.

Officers conducted a search warrant at that address. After the search, officers arrested Jason Henry Fidler, W/M, age 46 of Hiddenite, for Felony Murder. Fidler is being held at the Alexander County Detention under No Bond with a first court appearance of April 1, 2024, on this charge.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office has also charged Karla Breanna Freeland, W/F, age 18 of Iredell County, with Felony Murder. Karla Freeland was last seen walking at the edge of Alexander and Iredell counties. Freeland’s hair color is currently red or pink. Freeland was wearing a white zip-up hooded sweatshirt. CrimeStoppers is offering an award to information that would lead to the arrest of Karla Freeland.