Dr. Curry taking position in Charlotte



Submitted by Dr. Denita Dowell-Reavis,

Director of Communications, Testing, and Accountability for Alexander County Schools

Associate Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Elizabeth Curry is moving to Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Superintendent Crystal Hill announced Tuesday, March 26, 2024, that Curry will be Associate Superintendent for Learning and Teaching with the district. Curry’s exit date from Alexander County Schools is set for July 1.

In a letter to colleagues Tuesday, Curry announced the departure, thanking department leaders and principals for their support of her and Alexander County Schools during her time with the district. She also thanked Dr. Jennifer Hefner for her mentorship during their work together. Curry and Hefner both worked as principals in the district at Stony Point and Bethlehem, respectively. The two have worked side by side in the Central Office for nearly 10 years. Before her Central Office work, Curry served as a transformation coach for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Curry will persist in her work in Charlotte, pushing for excellence for children.

“I intend to continue supporting equity and high learning levels for all students, regardless of their background,” she said. Curry commented, “I am excited about this new opportunity in my career journey. I look forward to applying the lessons and knowledge I have gained in AC, but in a way that might impact a larger group of students and educators.”

Dr. Hefner says of Curry, “I will never be able to put my gratitude in words when expressing how much I appreciate and value what Dr. Curry has done to raise the academic bar in this school system. I consider her one of my greatest blessings as superintendent.”

Hefner added, “She has been unwavering in her commitment to ensure ALL children learn and grow. She is a true warrior for public education, and I never thought I would be so lucky to work with her at the executive leadership level.”

Curry’s departure will leave a vacuum at the top for Alexander County Schools. Dr. Jennifer Hefner announced to staff on January 18th that she is retiring at the end of the school year. Hefner has worked with Alexander County Schools for 36 years. Curry has 27 years of experience in public education.

The Masonboro Group out of Wilmington is conducting a search for Hefner’s replacement. It is expected that Curry’s position will go unfilled until the new superintendent takes the top spot.

Earlier this month, CMS’s Hill announced six new staff members to help oversee and reorganize Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Each of the six assistant superintendents were from outside the county.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is home to more than 141,000 students. It is the 2nd biggest district in North Carolina and the 16th biggest in the nation.