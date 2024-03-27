James “Dick” Richard Dayton, 84, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at College Pines Rehabilitation in Burke County.

He was born to the late George Charles Dayton and Betty Hoad Dayton in Fairfield County, Connecticut, on Thursday, March 14, 1940.

Dick, along with wife Susan, moved from Connecticut to North Carolina in the early 1960’s and was a long-time owner of Dayton Chevrolet in Taylorsville. Dick was a car and motorcycle enthusiast, spending hours on the road collecting and in his garage keeping them in “showroom shape.”

He enjoyed boating on Lake Hickory and traveling the country in his retirement years, many of these travels spent with family he loved. He was a member of Christ Church in Redding, Connecticut.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Dayton, and brother, George C. Dayton Jr.

Those left to cherish the memories of Dick include his wife of 64 years, Susan Dayton; daughter, Wendy Dayton Hinman (Frank); grandchildren, Brook Hinman (Angel), Cooper Hinman, Emily Dayton, and Madeline Dayton; four great-grandsons; and loving family in Connecticut.

We are thankful for College Pines which provided many hours of entertaining discussion, listening ears, laughs, and dedicated care. And, especially thankful for Amorem (Caldwell Hospice) who made his last days comfortable, warm, and peaceful, not only for Dick but for his visiting family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer with his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick’s memory to – AMOREM (formerly known as Caldwell County Hospice), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or your local Boys & Girls Club.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.