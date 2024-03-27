LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners to be at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, on Monday, April 8, 2024, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 24-01 – Request by Shannon Lyndon for the rezoning of approximately 1.75 acre of property located on NC Hwy 16 S from Neighborhood Business (N-B) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3756 14 3773 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. 2045 Comprehensive Plan – Consideration for the adoption of the Alexander County 2045 Comprehensive Plan. A draft of the comprehensive plan can be found at https://alexandercountync.gov/pdf/comprehensive-plan-draft.pdf.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

NOTICE OF SECOND PRIMARY ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

The statewide second primary will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Voters must go to their assigned precinct on Election Day.

Voters will be asked to show photo ID when they vote. All voters will be allowed to vote with or without ID. Voters who lack ID can get one for free from their county board of elections. Find out more at BringItNC.com.

Early voting will be held at the following locations from Thursday, April 25, 2024, to Saturday, May 11, 2024:

• County Board of Elections Office, 370 1st Ave SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Open Thursday, April 25 – Friday, April 26, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Open Monday, April 29 – Friday, May 3, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Open Monday, May 6 – Friday, May 10, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Open Saturday, May 11, 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who have requested them as soon as they are available. A voter can fill out an absentee ballot request at votebymail.ncsbe.gov, or by filling out a request form provided by the board of elections. The request must be received through the website or by the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. May 7, 2024.

All voters who are registered with the political party of the candidates on the ballot are eligible to vote in the second primary. Additionally, voters who are not affiliated with any party and who either didn’t vote in the first primary or voted the ballot of the party for which the second primary is being held are eligible to participate. For example, if a second primary is held for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor, then all registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters who did not vote or voted the Republican ballot in the first primary would be eligible.

Questions? Call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 828-632-2990 or send an email to elections@alexandercountync.gov.

Ray Warren, Chairman, Alexander County Board of Elections

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING BOARD

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning Board to be at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, on Thursday, April 11, 2024, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Special Use Permit Petition (SUP) 24-03 – Request by Alexander County Public Schools for a Special Use Permit to operate a Public Service Facility at 3564 NC 16 Hwy N, Taylorsville. The subject property is further identified as PIN 3851-14-4902 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Special Use Permit Petition (SUP) 24-04 – Request by Treetop Adventures on Lake Hickory for a Special Use Permit to operate a place of assembly at Barrett Mountain Rd., Taylorsville. The subject property is further identified as PIN 3737-78-8438 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

3. Variance Petition (VAR) 24-01 – Request by Marty Pennell for a dimensional variance for properties located on Kidd and Brown Rd. from required setbacks. The subject properties are further identified as PIN 3777-56-3163 and PIN 3777-56-3053 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

4. Land Development Code — Consideration for the recommendation of the Alexander County Land Development Code. A draft of the land development code can be found at https://alexandercountync.gov/pdf/land-development-code-draft.pdf.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jackie Lee St. Clair, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of March, 2024.

DAVID M. ST. CLAIR

4220 Ragsdale Court

Fuquay-Varina, NC 28526

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Garvin Lee Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of March, 2024.

GARY BARLOWE

1020 Friendship Ch. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S AND RESIDENT PROCESS AGENT’S NOTICE

Jamie Henderson Harrington, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ruby Evelyn Harris Sain, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, and jamie Henderson Harrington as Executor of said Estate being a resident of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a non-resident of the State of North Carolina, has duly appointed Mark T. Davis, Attorney, as Resident Process Agent for claims filed against the Estate and this Notice is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the Resident Process Agent, Mark T. Davis, on or before the 19th day of June, 2024, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery, anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of March, 2024.

JAMIE HENDERSON HARRINGTON

c/o Mark T. Davis

Resident Process Agent

441 Main Ave. Dr., Suite 2

P.O. Box 1087

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executors of the estate of Wilma Marshall Bentley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of March, 2024.

MARSHA BENTLEY WHITE

2961 Goble Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

ALAN DALE BENTLEY

5457 NC Hwy. 16 N

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 24 CvD 95

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Lynn A. Millsaps, a/k/a Lynn Allen Millsaps, Garry Lewis Beckham, Unknown Spouse of Garry Lewis Beckham, Tommy Beckham, a/k/a Thomas Franklin Beckham III, Unknown Spouse of Tommy Beckham, Karen Millsaps Blendowski, Unknown Spouse of Karen Millsaps Blendowski, Donna Louise Beckham Bost, Unknown Spouse of Donna Louise Beckham Bost, Carolyn Diane Beckham Bouchard, Unknown Spouse of Carolyn Diane Beckham Bouchard, Linda Stikeleather Carelock, Unknown Spouse of Linda Stikeleather Carelock, Amanda Millsaps Holman, Unknown Spouse of Amanda Millsaps Holman, Paula Lunsford, Unknown Spouse of Paula Lunsford, Judy Beckham Miller, Unknown Spouse of Judy Beckham Miller, Alicia Millsaps, a/k/a Alicia Marcus, Unknown Spouse of Alicia Millsaps, Jackie Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Jackie Millsaps, Jeff Millsaps, a/k/a Jeffrey G. Millsaps, a/k/a Jeffery G. Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Jeff Millsaps, Gail Marie Barnes Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Gail Marie Barnes Millsaps, Unknown Heirs at Law of Lamar Millsaps, William Perry Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of William Perry Millsaps, William W. Millsaps, a/k/a William Weisner Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of William W. Millsaps, Sherry Beckham Rosler, Unknown Spouse of Sherry Beckham Rosler, Unknown Heirs at Law of Pamela Faye Millsaps Sharpe, Hilda Beckham Shaver, Unknown Spouse of Hilda Beckham Shaver, April Millsaps Sherrill, Unknown Spouse of April Millsaps Sherrill, Susan T. Tharpe, a/k/a Susan Tsumas Tharpe, Unknown Spouse of Susan T. Tharpe, James A. Tsumas, Jr., a/k/a James Allen Tsumas, Jr., Unknown Spouse of James A. Tsumas, Jr., Suzette Carelock Barker, Unknown Spouse of Suzette Carelock Barker, Audrey Janette Millsaps James, a/k/a Janette James, Unknown Spouse of Audrey Janette Millsaps James, Karen Carelock Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Karen Carelock Millsaps

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Lynn A. Millsaps, a/k/a Lynn Allen Millsaps, Garry Lewis Beckham, Unknown Spouse of Garry Lewis Beckham, Tommy Beckham, a/k/a Thomas Franklin Beckham III, Unknown Spouse of Tommy Beckham, Karen Millsaps Blendowski, Unknown Spouse of Karen Millsaps Blendowski, Donna Louise Beckham Bost, Unknown Spouse of Donna Louise Beckham Bost, Carolyn Diane Beckham Bouchard, Unknown Spouse of Carolyn Diane Beckham Bouchard, Linda Stikeleather Carelock, Unknown Spouse of Linda Stikeleather Carelock, Amanda Millsaps Holman, Unknown Spouse of Amanda Millsaps Holman, Paula Lunsford, Unknown Spouse of Paula Lunsford, Judy Beckham Miller, Unknown Spouse of Judy Beckham Miller, Alicia Millsaps, a/k/a Alicia Marcus, Unknown Spouse of Alicia Millsaps, Jackie Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Jackie Millsaps, Jeff Millsaps, a/k/a Jeffrey G. Millsaps, a/k/a Jeffery G. Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Jeff Millsaps, Gail Marie Barnes Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Gail Marie Barnes Millsaps, Unknown Heirs at Law of Lamar Millsaps, William Perry Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of William Perry Millsaps, William W. Millsaps, a/k/a William Weisner Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of William W. Millsaps, Sherry Beckham Rosler, Unknown Spouse of Sherry Beckham Rosler, Unknown Heirs at Law of Pamela Faye Millsaps Sharpe, Hilda Beckham Shaver, Unknown Spouse of Hilda Beckham Shaver, April Millsaps Sherrill, Unknown Spouse of April Millsaps Sherrill, Susan T. Tharpe, a/k/a Susan Tsumas Tharpe, Unknown Spouse of Susan T. Tharpe, James A. Tsumas, Jr., a/k/a James Allen Tsumas, Jr., Unknown Spouse of James A. Tsumas, Jr., Suzette Carelock Barker, Unknown Spouse of Suzette Carelock Barker, Audrey Janette Millsaps James, a/k/a Janette James, Unknown Spouse of Audrey Janette Millsaps James, Karen Carelock Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Karen Carelock Millsaps

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Beginning on a mulberry at the head of a branch and runs N. 25 1/2 deg E. 21 3/4 poles to a poplar; thence N. 47 1/2 deg E. 20 1/2 poles to an iron stake, Mrs. T. F. Beckham’s corner in Bill Lackey’s line; thence S. 29 deg E. 8 3/4 poles to an iron pin, A. S. Beckham’s corner; thence S. 14 1/2 E. 35 3/4 poles to a stake in center of road; thence S. 11 deg E. 7 poles and 11 feet to a stake in Overcash’s line; thence S. 73 deg W. 48 poles and 18 links to a stake in the center of the branch; thence N. 11 1/2 deg E. 16 poles 10’ 6” to a stake in the branch; thence N. 19 deg E. 15 1/2 poles to the beginning, containing 10.2 acres more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

1. That portion thereof included in Parcel ID #0000396, Alexander County Tax Office, and as depicted in the Alexander County GIS system; and

2. All of that 3.403 acre parcel shown on the plat entitled “Property to be Acquired from Lynn A. Millsaps,” said plat recorded in Plat Book 11, Page 237, Alexander County Registry.

Together with and subject to easements, restrictions, water rights and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0000395, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 7386 NC Hwy 90 E

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than April 30, 2024 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of March 8, 2024.

Sarah E.G. Pilon

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Cary Michael Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of March, 2024.

STONY MICHAEL DAVIS

3636 Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Richard Logan Chapman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of March, 2024.

MANDY TASHANNA CHAPMAN MAYS

300 Grapes Grove Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Joanne Fox Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of February, 2024.

HAROLD EDWARD LOWE, JR.

1000-H Liberty Arms Ct.

Thomasville, NC 27360

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Coleen Hendren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of February, 2024.

TERESA H. BROWN

242 Six Springs Ridge

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Titus Cordos, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of February, 2024.

ALEXANDRU TEOFIL SABO

149 Secretariat Lane

Mooresville, NC 28117

