Tanya Gail Hoke, 42, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

She was born on Monday, July 27, 1981, in Iredell County, to Ernie Hoke and the late Teresa Mitchell Hoke. Tanya worked as a lead person at Schneider Mills and was of the Christian faith. She was very hard-working and creative.

Tanya loved and adored her family and her dog, Rocky. She cherished every moment with them. Tanya’s heart had a void since losing her precious Mama; she is now reunited with her best friend.

Those left to cherish the memories of Tanya include her father, Ernie Hoke (Regina); brother, Justin Hoke (Crystal); nephews, Graham and Nolan Hoke; fur baby, Rocky; and special friend, Keith Carthers. She is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and a number of dear friends and colleagues.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024, in the Hiddenite Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Ryan Hodges will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

