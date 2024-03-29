Madia Alrene Poole Scott Jones, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2024, at Carolina Caring in Newton, with her loving husband of 47 years of marriage by her side.

Madia was born December 5, 1935, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Benjamin Harrison Poole and Irene Watts Poole.

Madia was a homemaker and loved having a garden and canning all kinds of food, and she was an awesome cook. Madia loved all her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Including her parents, Madia was preceded in death by her first husband, JC Sidney Scott; a daughter, Kathy Poole Barker; a son, Rodney Scott; two grandchildren, Damien Jamal “DJ” Mayes and Angela Mayes; four brothers, Paul Poole, Rommie Poole, Rev. Clyde Poole, and Odell Poole; and three sisters, Beatrice Poole Allison, Essie Mae Poole Bennett, and Wilma Poole Steveson.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband of 47 years, Joe Junior Jones of the home, who was an awesome husband, taking care of her declining health; her daughters, Diane Mayes Carlton (Robert) of Wilkesboro, Sandra Teague (Michael) of the Ellendale Community, Kimberly Shurford (Robbie) of Taylorsville, and Joann Brown Jones of New York; her sons, Norris James Poole of Taylorsville, JC Scott Jr. of Lenoir, and Bryan Scott Jones (Amy) of Taylorsville; childhood bonus son, Richard Conley Wellman (Teresa) of Taylorsville; son-in-law, Jimmy Dean Barker of Taylorsville; bonus daughter, Lauren Farmer (Brian) of Taylorsville; Madia’s last sibling living, Lona Belle Lackey, age 103, of Hiddenite; a very special sister-in-law, Betty Poole of Hiddenite; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2024, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy 90 East of Taylorsville. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Craig Childers, Corey Barker, Christopher Childers, Adrian Barker, RJ Shurford, Bryson Scott Jones, Conley Wellman, JC Scott Jr., Jimmy Dean Barker, Bryan Scott Jones, Robbie Shurford, and Robert Carlton will serve as pallbearers.

