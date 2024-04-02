Tayne Hefner Lackey is now free from the cancer she fought for six years. Tayne passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Forsyth Medical Center.

Tayne was born on November 16, 1960, in Alexander County, to Cloyd Hefner and the late Helen Louise Fox Hefner. Tayne was saved by the grace of God and was a faithful member of Wayfound Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish and share the memories of Tayne include her father, Cloyd Hefner; daughter, Brooke Williams; son, Jordan Lackey; and father and mother-in-law, Waitsell Lackey (Donnie).

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Wayfound Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Jim Bowman, Pastor Sam Vallini, and Brother Michael White will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wayfound Baptist Church at PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.