Carver sentenced in fatal prison stabbing

Timothy Carver pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder recently and was sentenced last week to 300-372 months (25 to 31 years) in prison.

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman announced that the case was disposed during a recent term of Alexander County Superior Court before Judge Thomas H. Lock.

On the night of October 30, 2019, Alexander Correctional Institution (AXCI) inmate Christopher Parker, 33, (0789551) was stabbed with a homemade weapon in a housing unit at the prison. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to then-Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Carver, then age 30 and incarcerated in the NC Department of Corrections, was arrested February 13, 2020, in connection with the murder.