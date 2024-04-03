LEGAL NOTICES

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

23 CvD 244

NOTICE OF SALE

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF W. H. WARREN, a/k/a WILLIAM HENRY WARREN, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ZELLA MAE GANT, a/k/a ZELLA MAE WARREN GANTT, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF SUE WARREN, a/k/a WILLIESUE COOPER, a/k/a WILLIE SUE WARREN, a/k/a WILLIE WARREN COOPER, TERRY LYNN COOPER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TERRY LYNN COOPER, STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, Lienholder, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF W. H. WARREN, a/k/a WILLIAM HENRY WARREN, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ZELLA MAE GANT, a/k/a ZELLA MAE WARREN GANTT, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF SUE WARREN, a/k/a WILLIE SUE COOPER, a/k/a WILLIE SUE WARREN, a/k/a WILLIE WARREN COOPER, TERRY LYNN COOPER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TERRY LYNN COOPER, STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on April 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a white oak on Ward’s line, and runs west with his line 6 poles to a stone in Warren’s corner on the west side of the public road, thence with S. C. Warren’s line 22 poles to a stone, Hosea Warren’s corner; thence North 50 deg. East 25 poles to a white oak; thence South 3 deg East 34 poles to the BEGINNING, containing 2 1/2 acres, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0012936, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (0012936) NC 90 HWY E

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 14 day of March, 2024.

E. Lauren Watson Hubbard, Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $26,030.00

notice

apr10-24c

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

23 CvD 108

NOTICE OF SALE

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

vs.

MISTY MCALPIN GORDON, a/k/a MISTY MCALPIN DYSON, a/k/a MISTY DAWN DYSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MISTY MCALPIN GORDON, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF LINDA STAFFORD MCALPIN, a/k/a LINDA S. MCALPIN, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF NORA CLINE DYSON, Lienholder, a/k/a NORA C. DYSON, KEITH ROGER PAYNE, Lienholder, a/k/a KEITH PAYNE, PATRICIA ADAMS PAYNE, Lienholder, a/k/a PATTY PAYNE, DONNA POBBI-ASARE, Lienholder, STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, Lienholder, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. MISTY MCALPIN GORDON, a/k/a MISTY MCALPIN DYSON, a/k/a MISTY DAWN DYSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MISTY MCALPIN GORDON, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF LINDA STAFFORD MCALPIN, a/k/a LINDA S. MCALPIN, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF NORA CLINE DYSON, Lienholder, a/k/a NORA C. DYSON, KEITH ROGER PAYNE, Lienholder, a/k/a KEITH PAYNE, PATRICIA ADAMS PAYNE, Lienholder, a/k/a PATTY PAYNE, DONNA POBBI-ASARE, Lienholder, STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on April 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of Lot No. 1 of the Avery Jay Stafford Estate Subdivision as per plat recorded in Plat Book 3 on Page 68 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, to which plat reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.

LESS and EXCEPTING all of the property as described in a deed from Muriel M. Stafford, Single to Roger Lee Dyson, Sr. and wife, Deborah B. Dyson, dated May 25, 2004 and recorded in Deed Book 468 on Page 2324 in the Alexander County Registry, and containing .86 of an acre, more or less, and shown on plat recorded in Plat Book 9 on Page 75 in the Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0009940 Alexander County Tax Office Address: 105 Jay Stafford Ln

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 14 day of March, 2024.

E. Lauren Watson Hubbard, Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $54,819.00

notice

apr10-24c

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

23 CvD 355

NOTICE OF SALE

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body, Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

vs.

TINA M. TEDDER, a/k/a TINA MONTANA TEDDER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TINA M. TEDDER, MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., Lienholder, a/k/a MERS, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE HOLDERS OF GSAMP TRUST 2005-AHL MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AHL, Lienholder

Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. TINA M. TEDDER, a/k/a TINA MONTANA TEDDER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TINA M. TEDDER, MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., Lienholder, a/k/a MERS, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE HOLDERS OF GSAMP TRUST 2005-AHL MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AHL, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on April 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point located North 12 degs 56’ 22” East 2,810.22 feet from a P.K. Nail in the centerline of N.C. Highway No. 16 and State Road No. 1134 and running thence North 87 degs 48’ 54” West 61.0 feet to a rod; thence with Lonabell D. Jolly, North 02 degs 02’ 00” East 197.57 feet to a buggy axle; thence South 87 degs 06’ 55” East 24.67 feet to a rebar; thence South 08 degs 23’ 50” East 200.68 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 0.194 acres, more or less. Less and except that portion thereof conveyed to the Department of Transportation by deed recorded in Book 314, Page 495.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007785, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 5524 NC 16 HWY S

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 14 day of March, 2024.

Richard J. Kania, Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $28,056.00

notice

apr10-24c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 24 CvD 107

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Henley S. Deal, a/k/a Henley Summers Deal, Unknown Heirs at Law of Nettie Faye Deal, a/k/a Nettie Faye Baucom, a/k/a Nettie Faye Loudermelk, James W. Deal, a/k/a James Willis Deal, Unknown Spouse of James W. Deal

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Henley S. Deal, a/k/a Henley Summers Deal, Unknown Heirs at Law of Nettie Faye Deal, a/k/a Nettie Faye Baucom, a/k/a Nettie Faye Loudermelk, James W. Deal, a/k/a James Willis Deal, Unknown Spouse of James W. Deal

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake in the South right-of-way line of Public Road No. 1415, Wendell Wike’s Northwest corner, and runs South 5 degrees West 248 feet with Wendell Wike’s line to an iron stake; thence South 67 degrees West 180 feet to an iron stake; thence North 5 degrees East 248 feet to an iron stake in the South right-of-way line of Public Road No. 1415; thence North 67 degrees East 180 feet with the South right-of-way line of said Public Road to the BEGINNING, containing one (1) acre, more or less.

THIS BEING A PORTION of the third tract described in that certain deed from Ray Jennings, Commissioner, to the male grantor herein dated August 16, 1948 and recorded in Deed Book 40 on Page 455 in the Alexander County Registry.

Together with and subject to easements, restrictions, water rights and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007449, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 498 Rocky Face Church Rd

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 14, 2024 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of March 22, 2024.

Michael Scott

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

apr17-24c

************

NOTICE

SBA is proposing to add lighting to an existing 199’ monopole at (NC01366B) 84 Tower Rd., Taylorsville, Alexander County, NC 28681 –N 35° 55’ 46.38”, W 81° 10’ 00.00”. The height of the tower is 60.7 meters above ground level (481.9 meters above mean sea level). The tower is anticipated to have medium dual lights (FAA Style E lighting). Interested persons may review this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1280315 and may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the tower may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should be provided to Ace Environmental, LLC at 9976 Peak Lookout St, Las Vegas, NV 89178.

notice

apr3-24p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners to be at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, on Monday, April 8, 2024, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 24-01 – Request by Shannon Lyndon for the rezoning of approximately 1.75 acre of property located on NC Hwy 16 S from Neighborhood Business (N-B) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3756 14 3773 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. 2045 Comprehensive Plan – Consideration for the adoption of the Alexander County 2045 Comprehensive Plan. A draft of the comprehensive plan can be found at https://alexandercountync.gov/pdf/comprehensive-plan-draft.pdf.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

apr3-24c

************

NOTICE OF SECOND PRIMARY ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

The statewide second primary will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Voters must go to their assigned precinct on Election Day.

Voters will be asked to show photo ID when they vote. All voters will be allowed to vote with or without ID. Voters who lack ID can get one for free from their county board of elections. Find out more at BringItNC.com.

Early voting will be held at the following locations from Thursday, April 25, 2024, to Saturday, May 11, 2024:

• County Board of Elections Office, 370 1st Ave SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Open Thursday, April 25 – Friday, April 26, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Open Monday, April 29 – Friday, May 3, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Open Monday, May 6 – Friday, May 10, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Open Saturday, May 11, 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who have requested them as soon as they are available. A voter can fill out an absentee ballot request at votebymail.ncsbe.gov, or by filling out a request form provided by the board of elections. The request must be received through the website or by the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. May 7, 2024.

All voters who are registered with the political party of the candidates on the ballot are eligible to vote in the second primary. Additionally, voters who are not affiliated with any party and who either didn’t vote in the first primary or voted the ballot of the party for which the second primary is being held are eligible to participate. For example, if a second primary is held for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor, then all registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters who did not vote or voted the Republican ballot in the first primary would be eligible.

Questions? Call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 828-632-2990 or send an email to elections@alexandercountync.gov.

Ray Warren, Chairman, Alexander County Board of Elections

notice

apr17-24c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING BOARD

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning Board to be at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, on Thursday, April 11, 2024, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Special Use Permit Petition (SUP) 24-03 – Request by Alexander County Public Schools for a Special Use Permit to operate a Public Service Facility at 3564 NC 16 Hwy N, Taylorsville. The subject property is further identified as PIN 3851-14-4902 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Special Use Permit Petition (SUP) 24-04 – Request by Treetop Adventures on Lake Hickory for a Special Use Permit to operate a place of assembly at Barrett Mountain Rd., Taylorsville. The subject property is further identified as PIN 3737-78-8438 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

3. Variance Petition (VAR) 24-01 – Request by Marty Pennell for a dimensional variance for properties located on Kidd and Brown Rd. from required setbacks. The subject properties are further identified as PIN 3777-56-3163 and PIN 3777-56-3053 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

4. Land Development Code — Consideration for the recommendation of the Alexander County Land Development Code. A draft of the land development code can be found at https://alexandercountync.gov/pdf/land-development-code-draft.pdf.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

apr3-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jackie Lee St. Clair, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of March, 2024.

DAVID M. ST. CLAIR

4220 Ragsdale Court

Fuquay-Varina, NC 28526

executor

apr17-24p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Garvin Lee Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of March, 2024.

GARY BARLOWE

1020 Friendship Ch. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr17-24p

************

EXECUTOR’S AND RESIDENT PROCESS AGENT’S NOTICE

Jamie Henderson Harrington, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ruby Evelyn Harris Sain, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, and jamie Henderson Harrington as Executor of said Estate being a resident of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a non-resident of the State of North Carolina, has duly appointed Mark T. Davis, Attorney, as Resident Process Agent for claims filed against the Estate and this Notice is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the Resident Process Agent, Mark T. Davis, on or before the 19th day of June, 2024, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery, anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of March, 2024.

JAMIE HENDERSON HARRINGTON

c/o Mark T. Davis

Resident Process Agent

441 Main Ave. Dr., Suite 2

P.O. Box 1087

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr10-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executors of the estate of Wilma Marshall Bentley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of March, 2024.

MARSHA BENTLEY WHITE

2961 Goble Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

ALAN DALE BENTLEY

5457 NC Hwy. 16 N

Taylorsville, NC 28681

co-executor

apr10-24p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 24 CvD 95

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Lynn A. Millsaps, a/k/a Lynn Allen Millsaps, Garry Lewis Beckham, Unknown Spouse of Garry Lewis Beckham, Tommy Beckham, a/k/a Thomas Franklin Beckham III, Unknown Spouse of Tommy Beckham, Karen Millsaps Blendowski, Unknown Spouse of Karen Millsaps Blendowski, Donna Louise Beckham Bost, Unknown Spouse of Donna Louise Beckham Bost, Carolyn Diane Beckham Bouchard, Unknown Spouse of Carolyn Diane Beckham Bouchard, Linda Stikeleather Carelock, Unknown Spouse of Linda Stikeleather Carelock, Amanda Millsaps Holman, Unknown Spouse of Amanda Millsaps Holman, Paula Lunsford, Unknown Spouse of Paula Lunsford, Judy Beckham Miller, Unknown Spouse of Judy Beckham Miller, Alicia Millsaps, a/k/a Alicia Marcus, Unknown Spouse of Alicia Millsaps, Jackie Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Jackie Millsaps, Jeff Millsaps, a/k/a Jeffrey G. Millsaps, a/k/a Jeffery G. Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Jeff Millsaps, Gail Marie Barnes Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Gail Marie Barnes Millsaps, Unknown Heirs at Law of Lamar Millsaps, William Perry Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of William Perry Millsaps, William W. Millsaps, a/k/a William Weisner Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of William W. Millsaps, Sherry Beckham Rosler, Unknown Spouse of Sherry Beckham Rosler, Unknown Heirs at Law of Pamela Faye Millsaps Sharpe, Hilda Beckham Shaver, Unknown Spouse of Hilda Beckham Shaver, April Millsaps Sherrill, Unknown Spouse of April Millsaps Sherrill, Susan T. Tharpe, a/k/a Susan Tsumas Tharpe, Unknown Spouse of Susan T. Tharpe, James A. Tsumas, Jr., a/k/a James Allen Tsumas, Jr., Unknown Spouse of James A. Tsumas, Jr., Suzette Carelock Barker, Unknown Spouse of Suzette Carelock Barker, Audrey Janette Millsaps James, a/k/a Janette James, Unknown Spouse of Audrey Janette Millsaps James, Karen Carelock Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Karen Carelock Millsaps

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Lynn A. Millsaps, a/k/a Lynn Allen Millsaps, Garry Lewis Beckham, Unknown Spouse of Garry Lewis Beckham, Tommy Beckham, a/k/a Thomas Franklin Beckham III, Unknown Spouse of Tommy Beckham, Karen Millsaps Blendowski, Unknown Spouse of Karen Millsaps Blendowski, Donna Louise Beckham Bost, Unknown Spouse of Donna Louise Beckham Bost, Carolyn Diane Beckham Bouchard, Unknown Spouse of Carolyn Diane Beckham Bouchard, Linda Stikeleather Carelock, Unknown Spouse of Linda Stikeleather Carelock, Amanda Millsaps Holman, Unknown Spouse of Amanda Millsaps Holman, Paula Lunsford, Unknown Spouse of Paula Lunsford, Judy Beckham Miller, Unknown Spouse of Judy Beckham Miller, Alicia Millsaps, a/k/a Alicia Marcus, Unknown Spouse of Alicia Millsaps, Jackie Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Jackie Millsaps, Jeff Millsaps, a/k/a Jeffrey G. Millsaps, a/k/a Jeffery G. Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Jeff Millsaps, Gail Marie Barnes Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Gail Marie Barnes Millsaps, Unknown Heirs at Law of Lamar Millsaps, William Perry Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of William Perry Millsaps, William W. Millsaps, a/k/a William Weisner Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of William W. Millsaps, Sherry Beckham Rosler, Unknown Spouse of Sherry Beckham Rosler, Unknown Heirs at Law of Pamela Faye Millsaps Sharpe, Hilda Beckham Shaver, Unknown Spouse of Hilda Beckham Shaver, April Millsaps Sherrill, Unknown Spouse of April Millsaps Sherrill, Susan T. Tharpe, a/k/a Susan Tsumas Tharpe, Unknown Spouse of Susan T. Tharpe, James A. Tsumas, Jr., a/k/a James Allen Tsumas, Jr., Unknown Spouse of James A. Tsumas, Jr., Suzette Carelock Barker, Unknown Spouse of Suzette Carelock Barker, Audrey Janette Millsaps James, a/k/a Janette James, Unknown Spouse of Audrey Janette Millsaps James, Karen Carelock Millsaps, Unknown Spouse of Karen Carelock Millsaps

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Beginning on a mulberry at the head of a branch and runs N. 25 1/2 deg E. 21 3/4 poles to a poplar; thence N. 47 1/2 deg E. 20 1/2 poles to an iron stake, Mrs. T. F. Beckham’s corner in Bill Lackey’s line; thence S. 29 deg E. 8 3/4 poles to an iron pin, A. S. Beckham’s corner; thence S. 14 1/2 E. 35 3/4 poles to a stake in center of road; thence S. 11 deg E. 7 poles and 11 feet to a stake in Overcash’s line; thence S. 73 deg W. 48 poles and 18 links to a stake in the center of the branch; thence N. 11 1/2 deg E. 16 poles 10’ 6” to a stake in the branch; thence N. 19 deg E. 15 1/2 poles to the beginning, containing 10.2 acres more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

1. That portion thereof included in Parcel ID #0000396, Alexander County Tax Office, and as depicted in the Alexander County GIS system; and

2. All of that 3.403 acre parcel shown on the plat entitled “Property to be Acquired from Lynn A. Millsaps,” said plat recorded in Plat Book 11, Page 237, Alexander County Registry.

Together with and subject to easements, restrictions, water rights and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0000395, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 7386 NC Hwy 90 E

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than April 30, 2024 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of March 8, 2024.

Sarah E.G. Pilon

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

apr3-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Cary Michael Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of March, 2024.

STONY MICHAEL DAVIS

3636 Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr3-24c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Richard Logan Chapman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of March, 2024.

MANDY TASHANNA CHAPMAN MAYS

300 Grapes Grove Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr3-24p