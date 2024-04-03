Solar eclipse is Monday, April 8

On Monday, April 8, people from Texas to Maine will be in the prime location to experience a solar eclipse, according to NASA officials. Although North Carolina lies outside of the path of totality, people around Taylorsville will still see a partial eclipse where the Moon will obscure more than 80 percent of the sun shortly after 3 p.m. EDT.

No one should observe the sun or the partial eclipse with the naked eye. Viewing any part of the sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury. Do not look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer — the concentrated rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury.

Safe solar viewers are thousands of times darker and ought to comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard. (NASA does not approve any particular brand of solar viewers.)

An Eclipse Party is planned Monday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. by the Harbinson Parker Law Firm at Matheson Park in Taylorsville.

For more eclipse safety and viewing tips, visit https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/safety/