PHOTO OF THE WEEK: APRIL 3, 2024

The Taylorsville Times has begun a Photo of the Week feature each week in the newspaper, with the help of local readers.

“Local Lens: Readers’ Photo of the Week” features one picture of local interest in each issue, submitted by a reader. People (with their permission) shown in their daily activities or special events, pets, farm animals, wildlife, flowers, remarkable sunrises, sunsets, or other suitable pictures are among the possible photo subjects for the weekly feature. Times’ staff will choose the photo weekly from among the submissions.

The Times began printing this feature in the paper on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

To have a photo you’ve taken (and it must be your own work) considered for the Local Lens feature, email the picture to photos@taylorsvilletimes.com. Please include in the email your name, address, phone number, names of any people shown in the photo, date and location the photo was taken, and other pertinent information.

Submissions chosen for this feature are not compensated but will include the name of the photographer in the caption.

By submitting photos for Local Lens, the photographer certifies that the image is his/her own work and grants The Taylorsville Times permission to use the photo in its print edition and online. The image remains the property and copyright of the photographer.

Please do not submit artificial intelligence (AI) generated images.