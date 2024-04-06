Lucille Adams Pharr, 92, of Stony Point, passed away on April 6, 2024, at Valley Nursing Center after an extended illness.

Lucille was born October 14, 1931, in Iredell County, to the late George Russell Adams and Ardie Levan Adams. She was a Pleasant Grove Baptist Church member and was retired from Shurtape Technologies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Nick” Nickalas Pharr; a grandson, Randy Tutterrow; four brothers, Parks Adams, Everette Adams, James Adams, and Jack Adams; and three sisters, Ethel Gregory, Pauline Johnson, and Mary Lee Branton.

Survivors include three sons, Tony Pharr, Jimmy Pharr (Louann), and David Pharr and wife Jeannie, all of Stony Point; a daughter, Carolyn Delano and husband R.C. of Stony Point; a sister, Ruby Coleman of Stony Point; a brother-in-law, Mitchell Pharr; three sisters-in-law, Geraldine Adams, Betty Hayes, and Linda McColl; eight grandchildren, Scottie Pharr, Jennifer King and husband Matt, Brandon Zachary and wife Megan, Casey Pharr and wife Tori, Weston Pharr, Cece Delano, Sarah Delano, and Paul Delano; and five great-grandchildren.

Thank you to Glenda Crum, Mary Ann Inscoe, Hospice, and Valley Nursing Center.

There will be no formal visitation. A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Monday, April 8, 2024. Rev. Brian Douthit will officiate.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Pharr Family.