Shannon Lynn Austin, a dedicated truck driver for Denali Organics LLC, sadly passed away at the age of 46 in Wilkes County on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Born on July 3, 1977, Shannon led a fulfilling life with a passion for driving trucks, and trading and cleaning cars.

Shannon Lynn Austin is survived by his father, Jimmy Austin (Cindy); mother, Bronda Blakely Green (Bob); sons, Maddoux and Cyrus Austin; brother, Mark Austin; sister, Dana Helton; and special friend, Sonya Herriman.

His loved ones will gather to pay their respects at the visitation scheduled on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Lebanon Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Lebanon Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Eddie Jolly and Rev. Larry Blakely will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 504 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

