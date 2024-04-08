Possible explosive device prompts school closure

Millersville Christian Academy was closed on Monday, April 8, 2024, following a delay earlier that morning, brought about when Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies found a suspicious device at a home near the school.

Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell told The Times that deputies had been searching for stolen property at the residence near the school on Sunday night, April 7, when the suspicious device was found. It was believed to possibly be an explosive device, said Pennell. He said it appeared to have been wrapped in pipe insulation. The Wilkes County Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to the scene to evaluate the device and defuse it, if need be.

Sheriff Pennell said a thorough search of the residence was underway after the device was removed Monday morning.