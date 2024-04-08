| logout
Solar eclipse observed in Taylorsville
On Monday, April 8, 2024, quite a few folks around Alexander turned out to experience a partial solar eclipse. Although North Carolina lies outside of the path of totality, people around Taylorsville were able to see the moon obscure more than 80 percent of the sun.
An Eclipse Party was hosted Monday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. by the Harbinson Parker Law Firm at Matheson Park in Taylorsville.
Some people who work or live near the park stopped by to enjoy the event, bring children to the playground, and have a free SunDrop or Moon Pie, courtesy of the attorneys’ office.