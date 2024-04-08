Solar eclipse observed in Taylorsville

On Monday, April 8, 2024, quite a few folks around Alexander turned out to experience a partial solar eclipse. Although North Carolina lies outside of the path of totality, people around Taylorsville were able to see the moon obscure more than 80 percent of the sun.

An Eclipse Party was hosted Monday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. by the Harbinson Parker Law Firm at Matheson Park in Taylorsville.