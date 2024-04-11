Sterling Franklin Primus, affectionately known as “Buzz,” departed this earthly life on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the VA Hospital in Salisbury.

He was born to the late William and Dorothy Primus on July 16, 1943, in Hickory. He graduated from Happy Plains High School and retired from the NC Department of Corrections in Salisbury.

Those he leaves to cherish his memories include five children, Lenual Primus of St. Petersburg, Florida, Anita Gore of Hickory, Eric Hunt of Rosharon, Texas, Je’Vone Primus of Mooresville, and Clarice Milliken of Greensboro.

Visitation will be held beginning at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Salisbury, with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Dr. Roy Dennis, Jr. will be the pastor/eulogist. The committal service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2024, at the US National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC with military rites.

