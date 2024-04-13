Chuck Leslie Brown, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at his home.

Chuck was born February 27, 1957, in Alexander County, the son of the late Ethel Ruth Brown Tomlin.

He worked in the furniture industry for most of his career and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed camping, boating, traveling, and loved to play Foosball.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sons, Brooks Brown (Jessica), Jordan Brown, and Logan Brown, all of Granite Falls; bonus children, Vince Adenau of Granite Falls, Cody Adcock (Rosie) of Clemmons, and Charlie Ann Bradshaw of Hickory; six bonus grandchildren; his sisters, Vicki Shipman of Charlotte, and Tamara Taylor (Daniel) of Union Grove; mother of his children, Lou Ann Lackey; Herman Shook, who was like a father; former wife and primary caregiver, Scottie Nichols; special aunt, Alice Brown; niece, Megan Hefner (Trevor) of Taylorsville; nephews, Tyler Gilleland of Colorado, and Hunter Bost of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a great-niece; three great-nephews; and a number of friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Liledoun Baptist Church. Pastor Jason Payne and Pastor Stephen Dagenhart will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to a hospice of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

