Rickie Jay Burgess, 70, a beloved member of the Hiddenite community, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Atrium Health Pineville in Mecklenburg County.

He was born in Iredell County on Sunday, March 28, 1954, to his proud parents, Lillie Blankenship Burgess and the late J.C. Burgess.

Throughout his life, Rickie cultivated a deep love for his family and friends. He shared over four decades of marriage with his devoted wife, Sharon Wilcox Burgess. Together, they built a life filled with love and cherished memories.

Rickie was a loving father to Felicia Burgess Cook and a supportive brother to Teresa High (Michael), as well as his precious grandchildren, Lydia Anderson (Wesley) and Jacob Clark; and great-grandchildren, Blake Anderson, Maddox Clark, and Brynlee Clark.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Juanita Worth, and brother, John Clay Burgess.

Rickie’s passion for connecting with others extended beyond his family; he was known for his warm spirit and genuine kindness towards everyone he encountered. He was actively involved in various community activities that brought him immense joy.

Rickie found great fulfillment in his role as a longstanding member of the East Taylorsville Baptist Church. His dedication to the church was evident through his involvement as a church greeter, participation in Baptist Men activities, providing security for Bible School events, and overall commitment to serving others within the congregation.

In addition to his church engagements, Rickie had a fulfilling career as a truck driver for CommScope for over 30 years. He also pursued various hobbies that brought him happiness throughout his life. From hauling produce for The Farmers’ Daughter to supporting the Charlie Sigmon Racing Team, Rickie’s interests were diverse and meaningful. He particularly enjoyed golfing, and riding his motorcycle, had a passion for horses and barrel racing, and even managed his own successful mowing service.

One of Rickie’s proudest accomplishments was the rich legacy of love he left behind for his grand and great-grandchildren. He adored spending time with them and imparting valuable lessons that will forever be treasured by those he leaves behind.

Rickie Jay Burgess will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Alongside his family members mentioned above, he is also survived by an extensive network of nieces, nephews, and special friends like Charlie Sigmon from the racing community, whose lives were touched by Rickie’s warmth and generosity.

Visitation services will be held at East Taylorsville Baptist Church in the Sanctuary on Saturday, April 20, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, April 20, 2024, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church in the Sanctuary at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. Rev. Kevin White and Rev. Justin Siniard will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ETBC, 644 1st Ave Dr SE, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Gideons International – Hickory Chapter, c/o James Nanney, 3031 26th Ave Pl NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

May we find solace in the memories we shared with Rickie Jay Burgess—a compassionate soul who brought light into the lives of many around him.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.