Geraldine Brotherton Ball, 94, of Statesville, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024, at Gordon Hospice House.

Geraldine was born June 2, 1929, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late John Edward Brotherton and Cleo Sprinkle Brotherton.

Geraldine worked in the textile industry and retail sales. She was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church in Wilkes County, where she taught Sunday school for a number of years. She had read her Bible through over 20 times. She enjoyed her family and cooking for her family every Sunday. In the past year, she was robbed of many good memories, but she never forgot her love for the Lord and her family.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mansfield Ball; two sons, Terry Ball and Joey Ball; a son-in-law, Jim Campbell; a grandson, Bryan Campbell; two sisters, Ruth Williams and Gay Stevenson; and a brother, John Brotherton.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Laura Campbell and Audrey Ketchie (Steve), all of Statesville; her son, Jerry Ball (Doris) of Statesville; her daughter-in-law, Carol Ball of Wilkesboro; her grandchildren, Donavan Campbell (Kayla), Stephanie Wright (Rob), Tennille Sherrill (John), and Whitney Reavis (James); her great-grandchildren, Julia Cates, Ellis Cates, Anna Wright, Jett Wright, Jaken Campbell, and Emma Reavis; her sister, Joan Forsyth (Lenual); brother-in-law, John Stevenson; sister-in-law, Dolores Brotherton; several bonus grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 859 Cherry Grove Church Road, Moravian Falls, NC 28654. Pastor Tim McCann and Pastor Josh Byrd will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

