Silas David Benfield, 76, of Statesville, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

David was born May 7, 1947, in Iredell County, to the late Nevada and Pete Benfield. David was a member of Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church. He was a mechanic at Fiber in Salisbury and later worked for Iredell County Waste Management.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Betty Benfield; two sons, Jimmy Benfield of Statesville, and Joe Stanley Jr. of Taylorsville; a daughter, Melissa Stanley of Wilmington; and a sister, Shirley Riddle of Statesville.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church. Rev. Cam Duecker and Rev. Bill Ketchie will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church, 106 Mt. Hermon Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or a charity of your choice.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Benfield Family.