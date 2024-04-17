Large crowd attends School Board meeting as potential job cuts approach

By ANGELA FARR KING

The Alexander County Board of Education met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m. Siblings Logan and Hadleigh Presnell from Bethlehem Elementary School led the meeting in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The meeting room was unusually packed due to the recent human resource meetings with teachers who have been placed on a Reduction in Force (RIF) list. This has been called a potential RIF list and will be finalized by the May board meeting due to a projected 1.5 million dollar budget shortfall for the coming school year. This shortfall has been mainly attributed to a declining enrollment and a lack of state funding.

Even though the list of employees on the RIF list has not been made public, several community members attended to listen to the next steps in the RIF process and some showed up to voice their objections in the public comments section of the meeting. Dr. Chris Smith, a Bethlehem parent who works in education himself, was well informed about the county’s Strategic Plan and board policies and said that the school system is charged with “empowering every learner.” He also said that “length of service” seemed to be overemphasized when the list was made. He stated his objection to Bethlehem Elementary potentially losing their media coordinator, Allison Brown, who has been the school’s Certified Support Staff Personnel of the Year for two years in a row. He said she and Jessica Esposito, the Digital Learning and Innovations Specialist and STEM Coordinator for ACS (also on the potential RIF list), have been key figures in helping Bethlehem Elementary students adhere to the NC Digital Learning Plan.

Next to speak was Mary Beth White, who is the Department Chair for the Foreign Language Department at Alexander Central High School. She spoke on behalf of her colleague, Madame Nancy Greiner, a 21 year NC veteran French teacher at ACHS, who is also on the potential RIF list. White said she would be remiss if she did not speak out about her amazing colleague. She said that Greiner is “a shining star at our school. She is also the Teacher Cadet teacher. This is a program that helps to teach and lead future teachers.” White went on to say that “less than 24 hours ago, Greiner received the 2024-25 North Carolina – American Association of Teachers of French Teacher of the Year Award.”

Nancy Greiner also spoke for herself, stating that she is “in her ninth year at ACHS and her twenty-first year in NC.” She keeps a bracelet on her desk given to her by Dr. Hefner when she first came to Alexander County that says “Champion for Children.” She shared ways that she strives to be a champion for children daily, from meeting their emotional needs to giving them extra help with assignments. She also said that Hefner once gave her the advice to “make yourself irreplaceable” and she feels she has done that.

Heather Tedder, a foreign language teacher at Watauga High School, made the trip to the board meeting to speak on behalf of Greiner as well because she said her team “looks to Greiner to help them with their Teacher Cadet program.” She also shared that Greiner has a long term plan of taking 20-25 students abroad to Normandy for a cultural exchange trip. She added that Greiner is a leader at the district and state level in her profession.

Katelyn Davis spoke on behalf of Allison Brown, the Media Coordinator at Bethlehem Elementary School. She noted that Brown has been the Certified Support Staff Personnel Winner for two years in a row. She recently helped the BES Battle of the Books elementary team win for the county and they are slated to compete in the regional competition next month. She said “Alexander County Schools should do better. We expect better.”

Melissa Whisnant, a parent from Taylorsville Elementary School, shared that her son has been diagnosed with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which is a type of seasonal depression that commonly occurs during the winter months. She shared her story to educate parents about a type of light that her son sits next to that helps with his mood and behavioral issues. She thanked the staff at TES for working so well with her son.

During the Honors and Recognition portion of the meeting, two students were recognized for being selected to attend Governor’s School at Greensboro College for four weeks during the summer. Lucy Privette, an eleventh grader from Alexander Early College who is the daughter of Kevin and Rachel Privette, will attend for the discipline area of Natural Science. Griffin Duncan, an eleventh grader from Alexander Central High School who is the son of Robert and Beth Duncan, will attend for the discipline area of Mathematics.

Mr. Scottie Cook, a teacher of Agricultural Mechanics and Agricultural Fabrication classes at ACHS, along with a team of his students, was presented with a check in the amount of $17,875 from the NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission. Mr. Andy VonCanon, representing NC Future Farmers of America and NC State University, presented the check to Mr. Cook and stated that it was the largest grant amount given by this organization. He said the Agricultural Department at ACHS plans to expand their department by building a 30×30’ shed for a sawmill and other projects.

Dr. Denita Dowell-Reavis, Testing and Accountability and Public Information Director for Alexander County Schools, was recognized for graduating from the NC School of Superintendents’ Association Aspiring Superintendents Program. This program included sessions on leadership, the superintendency, working with the community, funding schools, and STEM engagement.

Jessica Esposito, the Digital Learning and Innovation Specialist for Alexander County Schools, was recognized for completing her International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) certification. The goal of this group is to “promote student creativity and digital citizenship through technology.” Esposito is one of only 50 people statewide who have completed this training.

Principal Charles Draper shared an enthusiastic update on Bethlehem Elementary School. He presented their school data and credited the hard work of his staff for getting such positive results. Draper and his team plan to “level up” by using early interventions, LTRS training across all grade levels, focusing on new writing strategies, data driven professional learning communities, fact fluency work, and a strong emphasis on social, emotional, and behavioral learning. Mr. Draper also likes to emphasize the fun in learning and he and his staff have incorporated Innovative School Days into their monthly plans to give teachers more planning time and to give students fun opportunities to interact with community members.

Frank Williams from Pinnacle Architecture gave an update on the Sugar Loaf Construction Project. The original bid for the project was accepted in 2023 and some prices have increased since then. The Board agreed that Cope Construction has done an excellent job thus far and a representative from their company shared the price increases for the completion of the project, which will ultimately turn the existing gym into a media center. The media center renovation original bid was $943,000. It has increased by an additional $91,000. A new platform and accessible ramp behind the new media center was originally bid at $298,000. It has increased by an additional $7,155. The demolition of the existing boiler was originally bid at $4,000 and there has been no increase to that price. ACS received a $4.8 million dollar grant for the project. The state grant plus the county’s matching money is equivalent to $5.5 million. The Board voted to use the leftover grant money plus the ½ cent sales tax money Alexander County shares with the school system to move forward and complete the project with the existing contractor. Board member Brigette Rhyne noted that the sales tax money cannot be used to fund positions, according to state law, so it can not alleviate the budget crisis.

Bethlehem Elementary School received a grant for a new HVAC (Heating and Air Conditioning) system. The district received two bids for the work. Maintenance and Restoration Services of NC was awarded the bid for $70,406 and said the work could be completed in 45 days.

In Committee Reports, Board Member and Superintendent Search Committee Chairman Matt Reese gave an update on the Superintendent Search. He said that the Masonboro Group reported that they are on track with their timeline. They are currently screening applicants’ credit scores, social media postings, and background checks. Board member Rhyne addressed a Facebook rumor that Dr. Hefner is finding her own replacement as false and stated that the “replacement, good or bad, is up to the board. Hefner is not involved.”

In her report, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner reviewed the RIF timeline. She said the district has followed the Reduction in Force Policy 7920, which states that someone can be considered for RIF for underperformance, the area of licensure, student enrollment, or level of educational degree. Those on the RIF list will have a chance to appeal. Seventeen more people will be notified about their positions next week because they were hired with ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds, also known as Pandemic funds.

Dr. Hefner reminded the audience that they need to vote in the elections this November. She specifically told educators the importance of voting and reminded them of the following statistics: 1/3 of teachers in NC make below a livable wage. NC has been ranked 48th for public school funding.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for May 14, at 6 p.m., and the final RIF list will be shared at that time.