LEGAL NOTICES

Notification to Private Schools

In accordance with No Child Left Behind and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act regulations, Alexander County Schools seeks all Private Schools to be included in a consultation regarding services for Exceptional Children and all Federal Programs including Title I – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program for the 2024-2025 school year. The local efforts to identify children and youth are part of a concentrated statewide effort to find children who need special help which they are not currently receiving. Project Child Find is also an endeavor to inform parent(s) and/or guardian(s) of these children about the services available from their local school systems and other state and community agencies.

Alexander County Schools has scheduled a conference with Private School Directors’ to discuss efforts that need to be made in identifying students with learning disabilities or that may be entitled to federal funds on April 15, 2024, at 10 a.m. Please contact Mrs. Andrea Robinette at 828-632-7001, ext. 221, if you are interested in attending.

The Exceptional Children Department and Federal Programs seek to identify all children in Alexander County who qualify for Exceptional Children Services or Title I Funds. If you have questions regarding the eligibility of your child or wish to be included in the 2024-2025 school year regarding services for private schools, please contact Mrs. Jessica Anderson, Director of Exceptional Children or Mrs. Andrea Robinette, Director of Federal Programs for Alexander County Schools at 828-632-7001.

Public Notice

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-Part B, Public Law 108.446) Project and the Title I Plan – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program are presently being amended. The Project describes the special education programs that Alexander County Schools proposes for Federal funding for the 2024-2025 school year. Title I funds provide financial assistance to schools with high numbers or percentages of economically disadvantaged children to help ensure that all children meet challenging State academic content and student academic achievement standards. Interested persons are encouraged to review the amendments to the EC Project and Title I Plan. Comments concerning the implementation of special education and use of Title I funds will be accepted. All comments will be considered prior to submission of the amended projects to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh, North Carolina. The IDEA-Part B Project and Title I Plan are open to the public for review and comments between May 1-15, 2024. Please contact Mrs. Jessica Anderson, Executive Director of Exceptional Children or Mrs. Andrea Robinette, Director of Federal Programs at 828-632-7001 for further information.

Public Notice

Alexander County Schools will destroy all Exceptional Children’s records five years after the student has exited because he/she has reached his or her twenty-second birthday, has graduated, or completed his or her course of study.

Parents, guardians, surrogate parents, and/or students themselves may obtain additional information and/or their special education records by writing to:

Mrs. Jessica Anderson

Alexander County Schools

700 Liledoun Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Please make this request by May 6, 2024. If your child was classified as an exceptional child, you may need a copy of the evaluation and placement records for Social Security benefits or other purposes including any legal proceedings that may arise in the future.

Legal guardians will need to present the appropriate documentation to obtain the special education records. Former students and legal guardians will need to present a picture ID (i.e. driver’s license), and sign a form stating they have received the records.

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Kenneth Wayne Morrow, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before July 17, 2024, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 17th day of April, 2024.

Marguerite B. Morrow, Executor

3799 Rink Dam Road

Taylorsville, North Carolina 28681

Robert A. Mullinax, Attorney

Robert A. Mullinax, PLLC

Post Office Box 148

Newton, North Carolina 28658

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executor of the estate of J.E. Hefner, or Jake E. Hefner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of July, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of April, 2024.

ELLEN HEFNER

750 Lake Vista Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

JEFFERY HEFNER

5985 Rink Dam Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

JOHNNY HEFNER

135 Lloyd Reese Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

c/o Caryn Brzykcy, Attorney,

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Barry Franklin Love, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Terry Charles Love, late of Wilkes County, North Carolina hereby notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the Estate of said deceased, to exhibit them to the undersigned, Barry Franklin Love, Executor for the Estate, 6577 Bealgray Road, Kannapolis, NC 28081, on or before July 16, 2024 or this notice will be pleaded in bar in their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate please make immediate payment.

This is the 17th day of April, 2024.

Barry Franklin Love

Executor for the Estate of Terry Charles Love

Victoria A. Brooks, Esq.,

Attorney for the Estate of Terry Charles Love,

Post Office Box 863

North Wilkesboro, NC 28659

336-927-9155

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Angela Renae Fowler, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of July, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of April, 2024.

CARRIE DENISE ROBLES

111 Thyme Lane

Statesville, NC 28677

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Douglas Reid Hefner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of July, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of April, 2024.

SETH REID HEFNER

1674 Icard Ridge Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

FILE NUMBER: 24 SP 5

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust executed by LILLIAN ALEXANDRA ORTIZ payable to ATLANTIC BAY MORTGAGE GROUP LLC, lender, to JOSH COSTNER, Trustee, dated December 29, 2021, and recorded in Book 648, Page 97 of the Alexander County Public Registry by Anthony Maselli or Genevieve Johnson, either of whom may act, Substitute Trustee, default having been made in the terms of agreement set forth by the loan agreement secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Anthony Maselli or Genevieve Johnson, either of whom may act, having been substituted as Successor Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Official Records of Alexander County, North Carolina, in Book 668, Page 318, and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 12:00pm, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER(S): 0062363

ADDRESS: 44 HOWARD NORTON DR., HIDDENITE, NC 28636

PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): LILLIAN ALEXANDRA ORTIZ

THE LAND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, COUNTY OF ALEXANDER, AND IS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 648, PAGE 97 AS FOLLOWS:

BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 24 OF OLD MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, PHASE II, AS THE SAME IS PLATTED, PLANNED AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 5, PAGE 250, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY.

PARCEL: 0062363

PIN: 3787-19-1473

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 44 HOWARD NORTON DRIVE, HIDDENITE, NC 28636

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition are expressly disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE, except as stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection.

IF YOU ARE UNDER THE PROTECTION OF THE BANKRUPTCY COURT OR HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED AS A RESULT OF A BANK-RUPTCY PROCEEDING, THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN TO YOU PURSUANT TO STATUTORY REQUIREMENT AND FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES AND IS NOT INTENDED AS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT OR AS AN ACT TO COLLECT, ASSESS, OR RECOVER ALL OR ANY PORTION OF THE DEBT FROM YOU PERSONALLY.

Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC

110 Frederick St, Suite 200

Greenville, South Carolina 29607

Phone: (470) 321-7112, Ext. 204

Fax: 1-919-800-3528

RAS File Number: [23-165195]

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 24 CvD 114

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate

vs. Doris King James, a/k/a Daris James, Unknown Spouse of Doris King James, Unknown Heirs at Law of Shirley Hugh James, Dottie L. Smith, a/k/a Dorothy L. Smith, a/k/a Dottie Louise Huffman Smith, Lienholder, Unknown Heirs at Law of Dottie L. Smith, a/k/a Dorothy L. Smith, a/k/a Dottie Louise Huffman Smith, Lienholder, Unknown Heirs at Law of Jeffery Bebber, a/k/a Jeffrey Lee Bebber, Lienholder, Billy J. George, a/k/a Billy Jim George, Jr., Lienholder

TO: Doris King James, a/k/a Daris James, Unknown Spouse of Doris King James, Unknown Heirs at Law of Shirley Hugh James, Dottie L. Smith, a/k/a Dorothy L. Smith, a/k/a Dottie Louise Huffman Smith, Lienholder, Unknown Heirs at Law of Dottie L. Smith, a/k/a Dorothy L. Smith, a/k/a Dottie Louise Huffman Smith, Lienholder, Unknown Heirs at Law of Jeffery Bebber, a/k/a Jeffrey Lee Bebber, Lienholder, Billy J. George, a/k/a Billy Jim George, Jr., Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Tract One:

BEING LOT 15 of the G. & S. Subdivision as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 5, Page 121, Alexander County Registry, to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.

Together with and subject to easements, restrictions, water rights and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0026086, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: Ervin Ln

Tract Two:

BEING LOT 16 of the G. & S. Subdivision as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 5, Page 121, Alexander County Registry, to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.

Together with and subject to easements, restrictions, water rights and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0026087, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 237 Ervin Ln

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 21, 2024 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of March 25, 2024.

Michael Scott

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

EXECUTRIX NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Steve Allen Richey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of July, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of April, 2024.

Sandy D. Richey

461 Blue Ridge Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Larry Dean Walker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of July, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of April, 2024.

LARRY EUGENE WALKER

1122 Dixie Park Ave.

Newton, NC 28658

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Timothy James Boatwright, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of July, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of April, 2024.

RICHARD ANDREW BOOKER

169 Pisgah Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 24 CvD 107

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Henley S. Deal, a/k/a Henley Summers Deal, Unknown Heirs at Law of Nettie Faye Deal, a/k/a Nettie Faye Baucom, a/k/a Nettie Faye Loudermelk, James W. Deal, a/k/a James Willis Deal, Unknown Spouse of James W. Deal

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Henley S. Deal, a/k/a Henley Summers Deal, Unknown Heirs at Law of Nettie Faye Deal, a/k/a Nettie Faye Baucom, a/k/a Nettie Faye Loudermelk, James W. Deal, a/k/a James Willis Deal, Unknown Spouse of James W. Deal

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake in the South right-of-way line of Public Road No. 1415, Wendell Wike’s Northwest corner, and runs South 5 degrees West 248 feet with Wendell Wike’s line to an iron stake; thence South 67 degrees West 180 feet to an iron stake; thence North 5 degrees East 248 feet to an iron stake in the South right-of-way line of Public Road No. 1415; thence North 67 degrees East 180 feet with the South right-of-way line of said Public Road to the BEGINNING, containing one (1) acre, more or less.

THIS BEING A PORTION of the third tract described in that certain deed from Ray Jennings, Commissioner, to the male grantor herein dated August 16, 1948 and recorded in Deed Book 40 on Page 455 in the Alexander County Registry.

Together with and subject to easements, restrictions, water rights and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007449, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 498 Rocky Face Church Rd

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 14, 2024 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of March 22, 2024.

Michael Scott

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

NOTICE OF SECOND PRIMARY ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

The statewide second primary will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Voters must go to their assigned precinct on Election Day.

Voters will be asked to show photo ID when they vote. All voters will be allowed to vote with or without ID. Voters who lack ID can get one for free from their county board of elections. Find out more at BringItNC.com.

Early voting will be held at the following locations from Thursday, April 25, 2024, to Saturday, May 11, 2024:

• County Board of Elections Office, 370 1st Ave SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Open Thursday, April 25 – Friday, April 26, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Open Monday, April 29 – Friday, May 3, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Open Monday, May 6 – Friday, May 10, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Open Saturday, May 11, 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who have requested them as soon as they are available. A voter can fill out an absentee ballot request at votebymail.ncsbe.gov, or by filling out a request form provided by the board of elections. The request must be received through the website or by the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. May 7, 2024.

All voters who are registered with the political party of the candidates on the ballot are eligible to vote in the second primary. Additionally, voters who are not affiliated with any party and who either didn’t vote in the first primary or voted the ballot of the party for which the second primary is being held are eligible to participate. For example, if a second primary is held for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor, then all registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters who did not vote or voted the Republican ballot in the first primary would be eligible.

Questions? Call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 828-632-2990 or send an email to elections@alexandercountync.gov.

Ray Warren, Chairman, Alexander County Board of Elections

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jackie Lee St. Clair, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of March, 2024.

DAVID M. ST. CLAIR

4220 Ragsdale Court

Fuquay-Varina, NC 28526

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Garvin Lee Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of March, 2024.

GARY BARLOWE

1020 Friendship Ch. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

